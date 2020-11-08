Sunday sampler, Biden edition

It’s easy to see how jointly owned newspapers use their common design desks when the 2020 presidential election is finally called. (All front pages courtesy of the Newseum.

But first, Biden’s home paper.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, Gatehouse papers Fayetteville, Jacksonville, New Bern, Kinston, Burlington, Hendersonville and probably others share the same primary design and headline treatment.

Raleigh and Charlotte went simple with “Biden.”

Greensboro and Winston-Salem went with “Biden Prevails.”

Asheville went lowkey, almost as if it were any other day.

And High Point was also less dramatic.

And others.

And in Hickory, it hardly registers.