A collection of the best reporting advice

This Twitter thread….

Journalists: what is the best reporting advice you've gotten during your career? — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) July 7, 2020

…is pretty damn awesome. And on target. There are 805 comments and counting. Some of my favorites:

There usually is time for one more call. — Eric Ferreri (@EricFerreri) July 8, 2020

Don’t be afraid of silence in an interview. It makes some people uncomfortable and they often fill the space by admitting things they shouldn’t and/or didn’t plan to. For others, it gives them time to remember a beautiful and unexpected moment. Both make your story even better. — Marilyn Young (@editormarilyn) July 8, 2020

When covering a government agency, ask for a copy of every form it uses to record information. — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) July 8, 2020

Even though I was on the photo side of things, I was told early on to always look at bulletin boards at coffee shops, schools, etc. you can find some neat stuff on there. Years ago I came across an ad for a college lumberjack team that way. Turned into a fun feature story. — G.J. McCarthy (@gjmccarthy) July 8, 2020

My best advice to younger journalists: Don't assume you can't get that interview you want. Go for it. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) July 8, 2020

Never assume your initial thought was right. Always assume your theory could be wrong. Call smart people. Ask them to poke holes in your investigation. The truth is out there. But you’re sure as heck not gonna find it while staring at a press release. — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) July 8, 2020

The five most important words you can say in a newsroom are “Yes, I can do that.” — Orla_McCaffrey (@Orla_McCaffrey) July 8, 2020

Also, it’s amazing how far compassion can take you. People just want to know you care. Sit and listen and eventually they’ll open up. And if they don’t, then you were just a good human and maybe one day when they’re ready, they’ll call you one day. — McKenna Oxenden ☀️ (@mack_oxenden) July 8, 2020

Asking "Can you clarify that last point?" or "Can you explain what you mean by that?" will often get you a better answer. If it sounds confusing to you, it will sound confusing to the reader. — Lauren Holter (@laurenholter) July 7, 2020

Be BRAVE. This will serve you whether you are cold calling potential sources, collecting vox pop or asking questions you know you know someone in power won't want to answer. The worst that can happen is that people say no. — Liz Reid (@WESALiz) July 7, 2020