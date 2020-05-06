My mom throws shade

One more thing about the teaching award.
Five years ago, I was invited to speak at the ZTA academic achievement banquet at UNC. Several of my students were Zetas — and both of my daughters — and I was honored to speak to the sorority.
I mentioned it to my mother during a phone call.
Me: “I’m going to speak to a sorority’s academic achievement banquet tonight.”
Her: “An academic achievement banquet?”
Me: “Yes, ma’am.”
Her: “You?”
Me: “What do you mean?”
Her: “I never thought I’d live long enough to hear your name and ‘academic achievement’ in the same sentence.”
Me:
I was a B-minus student in a family of straight A students. She was being funny in that “you’re-not-in-school-now-so-we-can-joke-about-it” kind of way. Yeah, I showed you, Mom!