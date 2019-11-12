Love is blue

I was meeting with two female students over the summer, and before we got started they were talking about guys they were seeing. Or not seeing, a status apparently dependent on the mood of the guy in both cases. In their telling, the guys were disrespecting them and not paying attention to their wants and needs. Generally, being dicks. My word, not theirs. (Remembering myself at age 21, I don’t doubt that their stories are dead-on accurate.)

After listening for a while. I said, “You know, love isn’t supposed to be this hard. You shouldn’t have to wonder about his fidelity or his attention or his respect. Find a man who will make love easy.”

I’m not sure that I’ve ever said anything so simple yet so hard to do.