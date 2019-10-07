Have stories, will travel*

At UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, I teach a course in which journalism students produce professional-caliber, publication-ready stories — print, video and photo. A group of public relations students pitch them to news outlets, such as the News & Observer, WRAL, the News & Record, WFMY, UNC-TV, etc., for use for free.

We’ve had some luck getting them placed across the state in past semesters, including on several newspaper front pages. Now, a new semester, new students and new stories. Take a look, and, if you work at a news publication, let me know if you want to publish any:

* A reference to “Paladin,” a 1950’s television Western.