Have stories, will travel*

At UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, I teach a course in which journalism students produce professional-caliber, publication-ready stories — print, video and photo. A group of public relations students pitch them to news outlets, such as the News & Observer, WRAL, the News & Record, WFMY, UNC-TV, etc., for use for free.
We’ve had some luck getting them placed across the state in past semesters, including on several newspaper front pages. Now, a new semester, new students and new stories. Take a look, and, if you work at a news publication, let me know if you want to publish any:
- You know about little libraries, where you take a book and leave a book? We have a piece on little free food pantries which have the same operating philosophy. (The News & Record has published this one.)
- A piece on young farmers, trying to maintain their ties to the land.
- A timely video on young dairy farmers in light of the decline of family farms. (WRAL has published this one.)
- A profile on a UNC-Chapel Hill grad student with Pompe, a disease that has put her in a wheelchair and weakened her speech, but has NOT kept her from living a life filled with adventure and hope.
- A profile of a Duke University employee from Burma, who left his parents to fought for freedom in the 8888 uprising, found his way to the U.S. with only a few dollars, and built a new life here.
- A video on Mike’s Vegan Hot Dogs. (Yes, it seems a contradiction in terms, but they’re good!)
