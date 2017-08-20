Sunday sampler, eclipse edition

Most N.C. front pages feature stories about the eclipse coming Monday. Great. I’m not going focus on them because that’s boring. (Sylva, where thousands are expected to visit to view a total eclipse, to Raleigh, where the N&O tries to dampen the enthusiasm for seeing much.)

The other “big” story on front pages is about Confederate monuments. And there is plenty of “heritage not hate” justification.

Asheville: “The downtown has two obvious Confederate monuments, a small Robert E. Lee stone with a plaque in Pack Square, and a small statue by the Buncombe County Courthouse dedicated to Confederate war dead in the Battle of Chickamauga. The biggest memorial is the 75-foot tall Zebulon Baird Vance Monument, dedicated to the Buncombe County native, Civil War-era governor and U.S. senator and representative.”

Durham: “The new president of Duke University has ordered the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee after it was vandalized earlier this week. ‘I took this course of action to protect Duke Chapel, to ensure the vital safety of students and community members who worship there, and above all to express the deep and abiding values of our university,’ President Vincent Price said in a statement released Saturday morning.”

Charlotte: “Gastonia’s 105-year-old Confederate soldier occupies one of the most serene posts in a race-roiled America. The unnamed granite Rebel literally rises above the hubbub of trials and lawsuits at the Gaston County Courthouse. From his pedestal some 30 feet high, he looks out on rain-lush August trees and a street recently renamed to honor Martin Luther King Jr.”

Greensboro: “The obelisk monument to dead Confederate soldier at Oakwood Municipal Cemetery in High Point was erected in 1899 by the Guilford Council Junior Order of United American Mechanics, a fraternity founded by white nativists in 1853 in Philadelphia, with a focus on protecting American jobs from immigrants.”

Monroe: The Enquirer-Journal has a two-story package, but it’s not online.

Meanwhile, in other news:

Hickory: Just in time for high school football, the Daily Record has a good three-part series on concussions among athletes. “Student athletes in five area high schools and one area college will undergo special testing this academic year to monitor the effects of mild traumatic brain injuries- or concussions.”

Wilmington: The Star-News continues its excellent coverage of GenX, a toxic compound in area drinking water. Today’s story goes back before GenX to the chemical it replaced. Good stuff.